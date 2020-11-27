WBBL 2020 Defending Champions Brisbane Heat Knocked Out After 6-12 Collapse; Watch Video

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) has provided fans with high-octane cricket matches throughout the tournament. The same was also observed when the defending champions Brisbane Heat took on Sydney Thunder in the semi-final of the tournament. With a place in the final at stake, both the teams strived hard to outshine the other. However, Sydney Thunder staged a miraculous turnaround to clinch victory in the Heat vs Thunder semi-final.

Heat vs Thunder semi-final: Brisbane suffer a humiliating batting collapse

Two-time champions Brisbane Heat won the crucial toss in the knockout contest and elected to bowl first. Sydney Thunder posted a competitive score of 143 riding on a gritty knock by their captain Rachael Haynes. With wickets falling from the other end, Rachael Haynes batted exceedingly well under pressure and remained unbeaten on 48 to steer her side to a decent score. The onus was on Brisbane Heat's batting order to secure a position in the WBBL final.

The Brisbane team started off their chase on a promising note. Georgia Redmayne alongwith Nadine de Klerk stitched a vital partnership at the top of the order. Laura Kimmince top-scored for the side and played an impressive knock of 37. The Brisbane team were in spectacular form having won seven successive matches in the league and were inching closer to cross the line.

However, Hannah Darlington had other plans. The bowler bowled a remarkable spell to stage an epic comeback for the Sydney Thunder side. Brisbane Heat lost 6 wickets in 12 runs to ultimately lose the encounter. Hannah Darlington was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed three vital wickets.

WBBL 2020: Melbourne Stars to take on Sydney Thunder in WBBL final

The two teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship on Saturday, November 28. The contest is slated to be held at North Sydney Oval. Melbourne Stars will be keen to claim their maiden WBBL trophy, whereas Sydney Thunder will look to win their second title.

Melbourne Stars squad: Meg Lanning (c), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Georgia Gall and Sophie Day.

Sydney Thunder squad: Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.

