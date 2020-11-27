MS Dhoni Dances With Wife Sakshi And Daughter Ziva In Adorable Video: Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni undoubtedly has established himself as a modern-day great with his stellar performances over the years. The 39-year-old's career was filled with accolades and he excelled both as a player as well as a leader. He enjoys a massive fanbase all over the country. The star's followers were treated with an adorable video shared by the Chennai franchise where he was seen having a gala time with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni.

'Captain Cool' shakes a leg alongside Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni

The wicketkeeper-batsman has a special association with the Chennai franchise, and the team also is equally attached to him. The Chennai team took to their Instagram account to share a video of their captain dancing with his family and friends. Known for his composed behaviour on the field, it was refreshing to get a sneak peek into his personal life as well.

ALSO READ | David Warner Turns Into Another Popular South Actor In Funny Instagram Post; Watch Video

The family looked adorable while they danced together, and MS Dhoni and Sakshi had a wide grin on their faces as they saw their young daughter groove to the music. While a lot was spoken about the cricketer's dismal performance in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, it was refreshing to see the player enjoying his time off cricket before he gears up for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Here is the video shared by Chennai time on their Instagram account -

What is the MS Dhoni net worth figure?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore ($105 million). The major source of his earning comes from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former player of the Indian national side. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes the handsome paycheck he pockets for leading the Chennai team in the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar Feature In Rare 1992 WC Throwback Photo; See Picture

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team, Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. MS Dhoni also is involved in several business ventures. He recently came on board as an investor for Fintech start-up Khatabook. The player also charges a hefty amount for brand endorsements and has had associations with Reebok, Dream11, Pepsico, Exide, Orient PSPO, Boost, Dabur Honey, GE Money and many more.

ALSO READ | Harry Kane Responds To Ben Stokes' Tweet, Will Spurs And England Play Cricket At Lord's?

MS Dhoni house: Where does the legendary cricketer live?

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate, and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati, where he spends most of his time off the field. The player recently also purchased a new house in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan Calls Out India For 'defensive' Approach, Lauds Australia

The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Chennai team Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.