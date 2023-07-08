Kumar Sangakkara Has Key Batting Tip For David Warner To Counter Stuart Broad Supremacy

England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad dismissed Australian opener David Warner for the 17th time in Test cricket during Day 2 of the ongoing 3rd Ashes 2023 on Friday. With the dismissal of Warner for the 17th time, Broad has joined an elite list of bowlers of dismissing a batsman for the most time in red-ball cricket. He is now placed joint third on the list alongside Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh. The West Indies bowlers have dismissed England's Michael Atherton 17 times in Test cricket.

Stuart Broad is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test format

He is England's second-most successful Test bowler after Anderson

Broad has played 164 Tests and has 593 wickets in his name

Sangakkara's advice for Warner

Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan captain, has shared his thoughts on David Warner's struggles against Stuart Broad in Test matches. Sangakkara believes Warner should abandon his cautious approach and instead play his natural game against Broad, despite the bowler's impressive track record. The veteran pacer has consistently troubled Warner, leading Sangakkara to suggest that an aggressive approach might be the best solution for the Australian opener.

Sangakkara said during an interview on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast:

It is almost inevitable now. Every time he (Warner) faces Broad, you feel you're waiting for a knick or an LBW or bowled. Warner has to try something different against Broad. He has to put pressure on Broad and try and be aggressive because the defence hasn't worked so play one way and not get confused.

3rd Ashes 2023 Test

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first at Headingley. Australia scored 263 in the first innings thanks to a century from Mitchell Marsh in his comeback Test match. Marsh smashed a quick-fire 118 off as many balls. Travis Head also contributed with a 39-run knock. Australian bowlers then knocked England out for 237, taking a 26 run-lead into the second innings. Ben Stokes made 80 off 108 balls.

England bowlers carried on their suitable form from the first innings and took four wickets before stumps on Day 2. Australia were restricted to 116/4 in 47 overs. The responsibility to rescue Australia has once again fallen on the shoulders of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who will resume at their overnight scores of 18 and 17 runs, respectively. The start of Day 3 has been delayed due to rain in Leeds.

