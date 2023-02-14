'We Don't Get Many Opportunities': Pakistan Player Disappointed After Snub In WPL Auction

The auction for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League proved to a grand success as franchises got into a bidding war to secure the services of top international players. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Natalie Sciver, and Ashleigh Gardner were able to attract a lot of interest from franchises and were able to fetch expensive deals.

While there were players from all around the world on the auction table, Pakistani players were not seen in any round of the auction. The reason behind the same is that the BCCI doesn't allow Pakistan players to play in the Indian Premier League and neither the Women's Premier League. BCCI also doesn't play bilateral series with Pakistan due to the cash-strapped country's continuous support to cross-border terrorism.

Urooj Mumtaz said: 'It is extremely unfortunate to see Pakistan players missing out'

Former Pakistan player and now a commentator Urooj Mumtaz said to ESPNcricinfo, "It is extremely unfortunate to see Pakistan players missing out. Every opportunity must be fair and inclusive, and all opportunities are steps towards collectively raising the standard of the women's game and globally growing the sport. Most importantly, they bridge the gap in quality between cricketing nations."

Bismah Maroof said: 'We, as Pakistan, don't get many opportunities to play'

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof after losing to India in their opening of the ICC Women's World T20 2023 said, "We, as Pakistan, don't get many opportunities to play in the leagues and that's very unfortunate," Maroof said.

"Definitely, we would love to play and we want every opportunity we can get in the leagues. But yeah, it is what it is and we can't control that", Maroof said.

Pakistan Cricket Board though was about to organise their own version of Women's T20 league wherein the Pakistan cricket players might take part. The first edition of the league was about to get started this year but due to the change in the administration of the PCB, the league was kept aside. This happened after Ramiz Raja was fired from the PCB chairman's post and Najam Sethi came in as the new chairman.

Pakistan also organised its own version of the Indian Premier League in 2016, naming it the Pakistan Super League.