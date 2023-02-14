'No Involvement Of Cryptocurrencies': BCCI Sets Strong Set Of Rules For WPL Franchises

After a successful conduct of the inaugural auction for the first season of the Women's Premier League, BCCI has issued an advisory to all the WPL franchises related to the involvement of cryptocurrencies. The WPL auction was a real success as there was a lot of tussle to buy players among all the franchises.

The BCCI has issued some guidelines to the WPL franchises related to sponsorships and the involvement of cryptocurrencies. “No Franchisee shall undertake a partnership or any kind of association with an entity that is in any way connected/related to an entity that is involved/operates, directly or indirectly, in the betting/gambling/real money gaming/tobacco sector. The Franchisees may engage in partnerships with entities in the fantasy sports sector", BCCI said in the advisory.

“No Franchisee shall undertake a partnership or any kind of association with an entity that is in any way connected/related to an entity that is involved/operates, directly or indirectly, in the cryptocurrency sector", BCCI stated in the advisory.

The BCCI also issued a warning to the WPL franchises and said, “These guidelines form part of the WPL regulations and any breaches of these guidelines will be dealt with as per the provisions of section 6 of the Operational Rules. Any breaches of the Clothing & Equipment Regulations will be dealt with as per the provisions of the Disciplinary process."

“The franchisees should provide full details of the rights and benefits that will be utilized by their sponsors, not less than 10 days before the start of the season, as per the franchise commercial deliverables sheet, which will be shared by the BCCI", BCCI said.

Talking about the key highlights of the auction, Team India vice captain and batter Smriti Mandhana went for a whooping INR 3.40 crore and became the most expensive player in the first ever WPL auction.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore and she will also lead the side in the tournament. Ashleigh Gardner and Natalie Sciver were named as the most expensive foreign players as both of them went for a huge price of INR 3.20 crore.

Other players like Ellyse Perry, Shafali Varma, Allysa Healy, Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin also attracted the buyers and got good bids.