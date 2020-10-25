'We Don't Really Have A Chance To Make It To Playoffs': MS Dhoni Post Win Over Bangalore

Despite registering a complete victory over Bangalore on Sunday, MS Dhoni has affirmed that Chennai do not stand a chance to make it to the playoffs. Accepting the dismal scenario, Dhoni said that three hours on the field can get very 'painful,' if the team does not enjoy. However, the Chennai skipper also recognized that the 8-wicket win over Bangalore was one of the 'perfect games'.

'Can get really painful'

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said, "We don't really have a chance to make it to the play-offs, leave the mathematical part of it. But three, three and a half hours out there can get really painful. You have to tell them - let's go out there and give it your best shot and enjoy the game whatever the result might be. If you aren't out there enjoying, it becomes very painful. But the boys have always given their 100%."

"This was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan. The execution was there and we were able to pick wickets regularly to restrict them to a total that's slightly below par on a wicket like this. A lot depends on how the players are performing and how the wicket is. This was definitely on the slower side and the spinners have done a very good job. In the middle overs, we have struggled to take wickets. In the games we have gone for runs, it was big in the death overs. That could be one of the reasons why we didn't do well this season. We haven't been consistent with the bat, today the start was very good," he added.

Courtesy of Ruturaj Gaekwad's half-century and significant contributions from all bowlers, Chennai registered an 8-wicket victory over Bangalore on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli picked his learnings from the victory and assured to come back stronger. "I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer. We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff. You have to be prepared on a given day to do well. All sides have good players, it's about how you come out onto the park on that particular day. We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there," he said.

Can Chennai qualify?

First things first, Chennai face number 3 side Bangalore at Dubai, in a match which they need to win at all costs. The Men in Yellow have 3 wins from 11 matches and certainly need to win the remaining matches so as to grab 6 points and end with six wins. Chennai will have to deal with another setback which is their Net Run Rate - which is the lowest compared to other teams. Chennai's NRR stands at -0.733 and will need to propel it above 0.5 at least, to defeat other teams if it becomes the factor for qualifying. MS Dhoni & Co. will also remain dependent on Punjab, Rajasthan & Hyderabad to lose some of their games. Chennai will need all the three teams fighting for the fourth spot to not win more than 2 matches.

