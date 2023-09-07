'We won against Aus, drew series vs ENG but then we lost': Ganguly's verdict on Team India

The ICC ODI World Cup is just around the corner and India will be solely hosting the tournament for the first time in their history. Led by Rohit Sharma, a 15-member squad has been announced by the BCCI which will take part in the upcoming cricketing extravaganza. The World Cup will commence on 5th October.

3 things you need to know

The ICC ODI World Cup starts from 5th October

India open their World Cup campaign on 8th October

India is hosting the World Cup solely for the first time

Sourav Ganguly provides his take on India's chances in the World Cup

The ongoing Asia Cup serves as a preparatory stage for the upcoming ICC event and the Men in Blue remain favourites due to their home comfort. The perfect mix of young and experienced players has been picked by the selectors and the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will have to play a major role if India are to lift their third World Cup trophy.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly provided his verdict on Team India's chances. The former KKR skipper led India to the 2003 World Cup Final in Durban where they lost to a much superior Australia. Sourav raised questions over India's inability to live up to the hype of big occasions.

He posted on X, "Is #TeamIndia favourite because the World Cup is held in India or because we’re playing with strength and confidence @virendersehwag? Yes, we won against Aus in Aus, drew series against England but then we lost to them both in big match situations. I think we have a solid team and a big chance, but we do need to get back to our winning ways before the #ICCworldCup23"

Will India lift the trophy after 12 years?

India will open their ICC World Cup campaign against Australia on 8th October at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The loss against New Zealand in the last World Cup semifinal still feels fresh and Indian supporters will be expecting some fireworks this time from their beloved team. This could be the last dance for a few cricketers on this stage. So overall India will stand a great chance to lay their hands on that coveted trophy after a gap of 12 years.