Weeks After His Retirement From Professional Football, Gareth Bale Confirms PGA Tour Debut

Former Wales footballer Gareth Bale is all set to make his debut in the PGA Tour golf event, weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old took to his official Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday and announced his participation in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event next month. Bale concluded his professional football career on January 9, ending his time both from club and international football.

Meanwhile, announcing his participation in the PGA Tour, Bale wrote, “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go”. The golf tournament is scheduled to be held in the start of February in California. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM event reportedly boasts a prize money of $9million (£7.3m).

More details about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM

A total of 156 pro golfers will participate in the four-day tournament from February 2 to February 5. US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald, are some of the prominent players who will fight for the prestigious prize. At the same time, the tournament will also see participation from 156 amateurs.

It is pertinent to mention that the former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid footballer spoke about his interest in Golf a few years back. As reported by Mirror, speaking back in 2020, Bale said, “Football is my No.1 sport. I'm paid to do it and I always give my best. Golf is a hobby like anyone else would have a hobby. There is nothing wrong with having a round. People make a lot of it, but a lot of footballers play and it's one thing I really enjoy."

Gareth Bale's retirement post

Meanwhile, Bale put out a lengthy post on January 9 announcing his retirement from football. “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life,” an excerpt from Bale’s post read.

“The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me. From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true,” Bale added.