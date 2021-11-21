West Indies Provide Injury Update On Debutant Jeremy Solozano; Scans Show No Damage

Jeremy Solozano's Test debut for West Indies took a nasty turn after he was struck with a fierce blow on the grill of his helmet while he was fielding at short-leg on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka. On Day 1 of the Test at Galle, Jeremy Solozano was fielding at the short leg when Lankan batter Dimuth Karunaratne went on his back foot and pulled Roston Chase’s delivery to the leg side. The ball hit straight to the grill of Solozano after which he fell down on the ground. As the scenes unfolded, Solozano was carried off the field on a stretcher after his debut match took a horror turn.

Now, West Indies Cricket Board took to its Twitter handle and provided an update on Solanzo's injury. As per the Cricket Board, Jeremy Solozano’s scans did not show any structural damage, however, the cricketer will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation.

Jeremy Solozano gets hit on the helmet

While fielding at the short leg, Solozano took the hit on the grille of his helmet, and he laid still on the ground as the physios made their way into the field. He was surrounded by the players of both teams while a towel was being pressed on his head, as the Windies coach Phil Simmons rushed out of the dressing room. Solozano was then taken to the hospital for scans as the match resumed following the lunch break.

Jeremy Solozano's career

Jeremy Solozano came into the spotlight after being part of the West Indies squad for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2014. After playing for Trinidad and Tobago in Professional Cricket League and the 2019-20 Regional Super 50 tournament, Solozano was selected in the Windies Test squad for their tour of Sri Lanka. He has scored a total of 1686 first-class runs in 40 matches before making his Test debut on Sunday.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka Day 1 of the first Test ended with the hosts in a dominant position. Till the stumps, Sri Lanka's skipper Dimuth Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 132 runs off 265 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. Apart from Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka hit 56 runs, however, he was dismissed by Gabriel. Dhananjaya de Silva too is unbeaten on 56. For West Indies, Roston Chase took 2 wickets, while Shannon Gabriel took 1 wicket.

