West Indies Put Across Major Condition To Play In Bangladesh In January 2021

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt has shared a statement on the Caribbean side's upcoming tour of Bangladesh. He shared a glimpse of hope with Bangladesh sharing how the board will send the best available team for the tour that starts in January 2021. He also suggested how the number of Tests might be cut down from 3 to 2 hinting at the player’s requirements in mind. Jason Holder and the West Indies team are currently in New Zealand for the T20 matches starting on November 27.

Just 4 days away from the start of #NZvWI with the 1st T20I.



Match schedule⬇️https://t.co/pnzEvvpA5h pic.twitter.com/Wc328oZYfZ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 23, 2020

The ICC Future Tours Programme has the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021 tour slotted in January consisting of three Tests, three ODIs, and two T20Is. The Test matches are supposed to be part of the ICC World Test Championship. Bangladesh alongside a few Full Member teams has not played international cricket since March.

Also Read Brian Lara Surprised By Suryakumar Yadav's Exclusion From Upcoming Australia Series

Cricket West Indies speak up about their priorities

Speaking with the Dhaka-based Maasranga TV, Skerritt said how they have an option to cut the Test matches from 3 to 2. However, it has not been finalised yet. Skeritt has claimed that due to a long COVID-19 quarantine period, scheduling and costs are set to be impacted, which is why the board has put in this request. Admitting to the fact that the pandemic has put revenue projections into uncertainty and on a downward spiral, the chief insisted that CWI wishes to continue to honour their agreement nevertheless and make the tour of Bangladesh happen.

Also Read Tim Paine Says The 2018/19 Test Series Loss Against India Still Annoys Him To Date

Skeritt acknowledged that a tour to Bangladesh is always challenging because it is an environment that's very different from Caribbean conditions. Yet a match up against Bangladesh is something the West Indies players enjoy and the CWI head pointed out that the team has fared well in Bangladesh over the years. At the moment, the teams are evenly matched and it is always a good series, according to him.

Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Wednesday addressed a press briefing and acknowledged Cricket West Indies' request of cancelling one Test match. Citing the length of the bio-bubble in Bangladesh, CWI wants to play 1 less Test match as reported. However, Chowdhury claimed that the board has not committed to any changes as yet.

Also Read Premier Proteas Quickie Kagiso Rabada Compares Bio-secure Bubbles With 'luxury Prisons'

Covid vs Cricket - Round 2

So far, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has organized the President's Cup, which consisted of 3 teams who were kept in a bio-bubble. Another BCB-sponsored, 5-time tournament will start from Tuesday, known as the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The Bangabandhu T20 Cup live action can be watched on DSport in India.

Also Read Australian Swashbuckling Opener David Warner Puts Country Ahead Of Big Bash League

Image Credits: Cricket West Indies/Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.