Last Updated:

'What A Series!': Netizens Celebrate As Team India Finish On Top Of ICC WTC Standings

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four losses, and one draw. Netizens cheer for Team India after victory against England—

Written By
Digital Desk
India

India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1. A confused England batting line-up struggled against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as India made it to the inaugural World Test Championship final.

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four losses, and one draw. In the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord's in June this year, India will face New Zealand.

NETIZENS REACT

Vaughan challenges Team India after series win; bets 'best team of this era' title on line

India defeat England by innings & 25 runs to seal Test series, qualify for ICC WTC Final

(With PTI inputs)

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND