'What A Series!': Netizens Celebrate As Team India Finish On Top Of ICC WTC Standings

India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1. A confused England batting line-up struggled against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as India made it to the inaugural World Test Championship final.

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four losses, and one draw. In the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord's in June this year, India will face New Zealand.

NETIZENS REACT

#INDvENG Excellent come back by India after the 1st test.

Positives: Magnificent Axar, consistent Rohit and pant, impressive Young Washington and siraj, Ashwin the master.

Virat, Pujara and Rahane are out of form is certain worry. But champion players will quickly come back. — KS (@iamskrishnan) March 6, 2021

Congratulations team india for storming into the final of WTC 👏 winning the series from losing the 1st test in Chennai is just amazing and credit goes to @ashwinravi99 and #axar who performed really well and helped team india to clinch the series by 3-1 and waiting for final😍 — Vinay Kumar (@VinayKu87625665) March 6, 2021

#WTC21 #INDvsEND #BCCI

Never Give Up Team India❤️

India won the 4th Test , now Indian team coming to Lords, congratulations to Ashwin for winning Man Of The Series Award 🙏❤️

pic.twitter.com/3nhhuTuoMe — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) March 6, 2021

0-1 down in the series to winning it 3-1.❤️

From losing first test match by 227 runs to winning three consecutive test matches.

That's why I always say "Life is a Game of suspense, thriller and twists"

Congratulations team India..❤️#INDvsENG #AhmedabadTest #ViratKohli #Axar https://t.co/MIoJsK0tO8 — Aditya Nayak (@iamAdityaNayak) March 6, 2021

What a dominance By Team India🔥🔥❣️

Now english media should cry,like they did after Day Night test,,that was 2 days

And it was 3 days game..😊@cricketaakash

Congratulations team India 🇮🇳🇮🇳❣️❣️😍#INDvsENG — Oceanic 💧🔱゜゜ (@Being_Shivoham) March 6, 2021

From Losing first Test by 227 runs in Chennai to winning three consecutive Tests 💥

W.H.A.T a remarkable comeback of the Team India ! 🇮🇳

W.H.A.T a series ! ⚡✨

Congrats to Virat Kohli & Team India for the series victory & qualifying in the ICC WTC Final!👏#INDvENG#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/43IVbDz5WB — Ankit Mukherjee (@mukherjeeankit1) March 6, 2021

Always wanted to see two good test teams playing in a neutral venue. Glad WTC Final will provide the same when India and NZ lock horns in tough English conditions. — Udit (@udit_buch) March 6, 2021

Great Victory 🥳🥳🥳



Congratulations Team India for qualifying

World Test Championship 🏆🥳🥳🥳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KyE5kkNHFb — A҉𝖘𝖍𝖚𝖙𝖔𝖘𝖍♥️ (@AK3OO) March 6, 2021

