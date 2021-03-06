Vaughan Challenges Team India After Series Win; Bets 'best Team Of This Era' Title On Line

As India clinched victory on Day 3 of the final Test against England, former cricketer Michael Vaughan after criticising the pitches in the subcontinent has now come out to throw Virat Kohli & Co. an open challenge. The former English cricketer has invited Team India to clinch victory against Joe Root & his men in England next summer when Kohli's squad tours next. Vaughan stated that if India can repeat its heroics against England next summer, then they would be the 'Best Test Team of this era' without any doubt.

However, Vaughan also cautioned that India would have to be at their best against the 'swinging' conditions in England. The former English skipper's remark could be a possible reference to the turning pitches in India, hinting that England would also prepare swing-friendly pitches to gain home advantage.

India have been far too good ... the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England ... If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era ... but that will take some doing against the swinging ball ... #INDvENG

India register comprehensive win

While England have been kicked out of the World Test Championship by virtue of the series defeat, India will lock horns with New Zealand at the Lord's in June later this year. Team India registered a comprehensive victory on Saturday defeating England by an innings and 25 runs. Webmasters Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin yet again spin a web around the English tourists, picking up 5-wickets each in the second innings of the game.

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar led the scoring for India as they the former notched up his third century in Tests. Sundar missed out on a well-deserving century by just 4 runs as he ran out of partners. Meanwhile, Axar Patel registered his third consecutive five-wicket haul.

English batsmen once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50* but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings.

A moment to cherish for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳



ICC World Test Championship Final - Here we come 😎💪🏻@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BzRL9l1iMH — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

"To win my first series at home is amazing, feels great. Not at all disappointed to miss the hundred. The 100 will come when it's the right time for me. I am happy to contribute to the team. To be honest, the pitch was very good to bat on. Credit to Anderson, Stokes for getting assistance on this surface, they bowled really well. The wicket is still good to bat on. If you apply yourself you can score," said Sundar after the series win.

