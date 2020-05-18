Proud Kashmiri Suresh Raina Slams Shahid Afridi, Says 'do Something For Failed Nation' Pak

Slamming Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his anti-India comments, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina stated that this was what people had to do to 'remain relevant' especially those from a country 'living on alms'.

Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing relief material, accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of oppressing the people of Kashmir on the grounds of religion. He also alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K. Raina while calling himself a 'proud Kashmiri' asked Afridi to shift his focus and do something relevant for his 'failed nation' instead.

Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!🇮🇳❤️💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 17, 2020

Afridi's narrative

In the name of providing relief material to the people living in illegally occupied PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), Afridi paid a visit to the territory and addressed the locals. He said, "Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces." He also said that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army. Afridi didn't stop there and continued to spread his well known fake narrative that Kashmiris are oppressed by PM Modi, which Pakistan has long used to continue its deep state military-directed ISI-led regime.

Yuvraj, Harbhajan pledge to never support Afridi

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh followed Yuvraj Singh to criticize former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi over his anti-India remarks. The Indian spinner echoed Yuvraj Singh's words as he too, stated that he would never support Afridi again. Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh had earlier made an appeal to fans across the globe to pledge support to Shahid Afridi's foundation amid the COVID crisis. Harbhajan retweeted Yuvraj Singh's tweet slamming Shahid Afridi and stated that he would not support him again 'no matter what.'

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what https://t.co/PZBWAEoloR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 17, 2020

