Dhawan Tears Afridi Apart Over Anti-India Remark; Warns '1 Indian = 1.25 Lakh Soldiers'

Team India's opener Shikhar Dhawan joined Gautam Gambhir in slamming former Pakistan skipper over his anti-India remarks earlier. Taking to Twitter, Dhawan highlighted that at a time when the entire world is fighting Coronavirus, Afridi is debating over Kashmir. The Indian batsman expressed that Kashmir is and will always remain India's integral part.

Reflecting upon Afridi's alleged remarks of stationing troops in Kashmir, Dhawan warned the former Pakistan cricketer and cited that one Indian soldier is equal to 1.25 lakh soldiers and asked him to do the math himself if Pakistan were to get 22 crore soldiers.

Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai.

Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 17, 2020

Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing relief material, accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of oppressing the people of Kashmir on the grounds of religion and alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K, in his latest and ungrateful attempt to bait India, people of which have contributed generously to Afridi's own charities amid COVID-19.

Gambhir calls Imran-Bajwa-Afridi trio as jokers

Taking to Twitter, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir called the trio of Imran-Bajwa-Afridi as jokers who were fooling the people and said that 'getting Kashmir' would be a distant dream for the neighbouring nation. Gambhir lashed out at Afridi and said that a country of 20 crore population backing their armed Force of 7 lakh was still 'begging' for Kashmir for 70 years. Gautam Gambhir ended his message for Shahid Afridi by leaving him with a stinging question about Bangladesh and warning him not to spew venom about India and PM Modi.

Yuvraj, Harbhajan pledge to never support Afridi

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh followed Yuvraj Singh to criticize former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi over his anti-India remarks. The Indian spinner echoed Yuvraj Singh's words as he too, stated that he would never support Afridi again. Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh had earlier made an appeal to fans across the globe to pledge support to Shahid Afridi's foundation amid the COVID crisis. Harbhajan retweeted Yuvraj Singh's tweet slamming Shahid Afridi and stated that he would not support him again 'no matter what.'

