What Happens If IND Vs AUS WTC Final Ends In A 'Draw'? Know All About Reserve Day Rule

With just two days left for the biggest event of Test cricket, the Indian cricket team under Rohit Sharma is all set to take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. The IND vs AUS WTC Final will kickstart from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London, and the Indian team will hope to end their drought of ICC trophies.

Both the teams are practicing hard ahead of the World Test Championship Final and also have the potential to lift the WTC mace. The International Cricket Council has also kept a sixth day as a reserve day if the rain interrupts the match. However, the fans are very eager to know what would happen if India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final ends in a draw.

What happens if the WTC Final 2023 ends in a draw?

Rain in England is very common in the month of May and June and if it does play a spoilsport in the WTC Final, then the match will be shifted to the reserve day. However, if it ends in a draw or if it is tied, the World Test Championship mace will be shared by both teams.

In the other ICC events super over, boundary count and league standings are measured to decide the winner but there is no such rule in the ICC World Test Championship.

The reserve day will only kick in when the rain has interrupted and wasted some time of the match but if the match continuously goes on for five days without any interruption the reserve day will not come into play.

Returning to the Indian team's preparations for the World Test Championship 2023 Final vs Australia, the team will hope to end their winless run in the ICC events. Team India has not been able to win any ICC trophy for the last ten years and now is hoping to end this drought.

The Indian team has quality players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and many more. The team will also miss the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer. They also have a lethal bowling attack which will be led by Mohammed Shami.