What Is Michael Clarke's Ex-wife Kyly Upto? Life Post Divorce From Ex-Australian Captain

Kyly Clarke, the ex-wife of former Australian captain Michael Clarke, recently showed off her philanthropic side by promoting charity t-shirts. Kyly is a former Australian model who also has a background as a presenter and in acting. On Tuesday, July 14, she took to her Instagram and announced a charitable initiative for the Barnardos Australia foundation.

Kyly Clarke takes up charity

Kyly Clarke took to her Instagram where she shared a picture of herself sporting a white ‘Heart of Gold’ t-shirt. In the caption, she wrote that the entire money earned from selling these t-shirts will go to the Barnardos Australia foundation. She wrote that the t-shirts will also be available in kid’s sizes. The Barnardos foundation helps vulnerable people in crisis to deal with poverty, homelessness and mental illness within Australia.

Kyly Clarke shows off her charitable side after Michael Clarke divorce

Kyly Clarke and Michael Clarke divorce

Michael Clarke and Kyly tied the knot in 2012. However, after seven years of marriage, they decided to part ways. In fact, Michael Clarke was living separately for a few months prior to that but both of them did not make the news public. The Michael Clarke divorce came as a surprise to many of their fans as both of them had celebrated their daughter Kelsey Lee’s 4th birthday together earlier. They announced their separation in February earlier this year.

What is Michael Clarke net worth?

Michael Clarke was one of the most prolific sportspersons that Australia has ever produced. In an illustrious career spanning 11 years and 115 Tests to score 8,643 runs at 49.10, Clarke has achieved some important feats and records. The 2015 World Cup-winning captain is also one of the richest Australian cricketers of all time. The Michael Clarke net worth is staggering. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Michael Clarke net worth amount stands at an estimated $22 million through his endorsement deals and from earnings from Cricket Australia as a former cricket player.

Who is Michael Clarke girlfriend now?

Michael Clarke is now dating Pip Edwards, an Australian fashion designer. The two began dating shortly after the former batsman's split from Kyly in September 2019 after seven years of marriage. Quite recently, Michael Clarke girlfriend shared a picture on social media where they can be seen together enjoying a romantic holiday in Noosa Shire. They kept their relationship private for a while before Pip Edwards revealed the same during a radio chat with rugby league journalist Phil Rothfield.

Disclaimer: The above Michael Clarke net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Michael Clarke net worth figures.

Image credit: Official Instagram accounts of Kyly Clarke and Michael Clarke