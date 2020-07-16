Michael Clarke Finds Love Again In Australia Only Few Months After Divorcing Ex-wife Kyly

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and his girlfriend Pip Edwards are enjoying a romantic holiday over the past week, after going public with their relationship. The new Michael Clarke girlfriend shared numerous photos from their gateway. Edwards is a single mother to Justice Single, 13, from her previous relationship with fashion mogul Dan Single. Meanwhile, Michael Clarke has a daughter Kelsey Lee, who is aged, from his previous marriage with ex-wife, Kyly.

Michael Clarke girlfriend: Former Australia captain goes public with his relationship

Pip Edwards and Michael began dating shortly after the former batsman's split from model Kyly in September 2019 after seven years of marriage. Recently, Pip Edwards shared a picture where they were laying on the beach. Edwards was seen laying across Clarke’s chest, soaking in the sun. Michael Clarke and his girlfriend had kept their relationship private for a while before she revealed about their relationship during a radio chat with rugby league journalist Phil Rothfield.

Michael Clarke divorce: Michael Clarke and wife call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Michael Clarke and Kyly tied the knot in 2012. However, after seven years of marriage, both decided to part ways. In fact, Michael Clarke was living separately for a few months prior to that but both of them hadn't made it public. The Michael Clarke divorce with wife news came as a surprise as both of them had celebrated their daughter Kelsey Lee’s 4th birthday together and Kyly also posted pictures from the occasion.

The ex-couple was also seen together during the cricketer’s parents’ 50th-anniversary celebrations. The decision also came as a huge surprise because it came only a year after Kyly admitted that her relationship and marriage with Michael Clarke was going strong.

The couple also issued a joint statement to The Australian explaining that they have parted ways mutually on good terms. The official Michael Clarke divorce statement read, “With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter,” the statement read. “We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives.”

What is Michael Clarke net worth?

Michael Clarke was one of the most prolific sportspersons that Australia has ever produced. His career lasted 11 years, in which he had gone on to become the mainstay of the Australian batting. In an illustrious career spanning 115 Tests, yielding 8,643 runs at 49.10 with 28 centuries and 27 half-centuries, Michael Clarke has achieved some important feats and records to be proud of Michael Clarke is one of the richest Australian cricketers of all-time. The Michael Clarke net worth is staggering. The Michael Clarke net worth amount stands at an estimated $22 million (though unverified), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

