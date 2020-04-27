Michael Clarke Rubbishes 'diamond Ring Rumours' Post 2010 Breakup With Lara Bingle

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke took the sport by storm in the 2000s due to his undeniable talent. However, Clarke's career was even more fascinating due to his lavish lifestyle and high-profile relationships off the field. In 2010, Michael Clarke went through a very publicly declared break-up with Australian model Lara Bingle.

Michael Clarke clarifies Lara Bingle ring flushing rumours

Michael Clarke was vice-captaining the Australian cricket team in New Zealand during 2010 when he suddenly took a trip back home. A few days later, Michael Clarke's team announced that he and his then-fiancee Lara Bingle had called off their engagement. This was a result of Bingle's scandalous photos emerging in the media at the time.

Clarke had also explained that his reason to leave the tour was because he did not feel that he would be able to perform at his peak with what he was going through. An urban legend that had emerged from the high profile break up was that Clarke or Lara Bingle had flushed down the ₹98 lakh diamond ring that Clarke had given Bingle for their engagement.

Michael Clarke explains that no diamond rings were flushed during the couple's break up

According to a report by FOX Sports, Michael Clarke was appearing on the Big Sports Breakfast show, like he usually does, and the former captain was asked for clarification on the urban legend of the diamond ring. Michael Clarke clarified that neither him or Lara Bingle flushed any rings down the toilet. He added that the story was completely made up by the media, who used to hover around his house constantly during the break up. Clarke explained how a plumbing truck was seen at his apartment, which led to sparking of rumours around the ring being flushed. "How many times do I have to say, I am dumb, but I’m not that dumb", Clarke hilariously explained.

Michael Clarke wife, Michael Clarke divorce and Michael Clarke net worth details

After his breakup with Lara Bingle, Michael Clarke got married to Kyly Boldy in 2012. However, the Michael Clarke divorce news was announced in 2020 when it was declared that Boldy and the former Australian captain had been seperated for almost five months. Clarke and Boldy have a daughter together. The Michael Clarke net worth figure stands at an estimated $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (Though unverified).

