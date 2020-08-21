When Chris Gayle Slammed 6 Fours In An Over During 2004 Test Vs England; Watch Video

West Indian opener Chris Gayle has proven himself as one of the most destructive batsmen in international cricket over the years. Before the advent of T20 cricket and the arrival of the 'Gaylestorm', the Jamaican was one of the most fearless cricketers, known for his attacking prowess in all formats of the game. The 40-year-old holds numerous records in Test cricket and is one of the select few to hit six boundaries in an over.

Chris Gayle record: KXIP star hit six boundaries in an over vs England in 2004

On this day, August 21 back in 2004, Chris Gayle thrashed Matthew Hoggard to all parts of the ground during the fourth Test match at the Kennington Oval in London. England posted a staggering 470 on board in their first innings, before Steve Harmison ran through the West Indian batting order to dismiss them for a paltry 152. Following on, Chris Gayle came out to bat all guns blazing, thrashing the England pacers with absolute disdain.

Six 4's in an over....



On this day...2004



West Indies brutal opener Chris Gayle smashes a brilliant 105 off 87 balls in the 4th test vs England, and hits Matthew Hoggard for six 4's in one over in the process.



Awesome! pic.twitter.com/CMQKmnVELF — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) August 20, 2020

Matthew Hoggard received the harshest treatment from the KXIP star, who hit him for six boundaries in a single over. England captain Michael Vaughan haplessly tried changing the field to stop the Gaylestorm, but to no avail, as the KXIP star hit all the balls to the fence. Chris gayle thus became the first to hit all 6 balls in an over for four in Test cricket. Soon after the Chris Gayle record was etched in history, the West Indian was dismissed for 105 off just 87 balls, as his team lost the game by 10 wickets.

Chris Gayle stats: West Indian set to feature for KXIP in IPL 2020

T20 superstar Chris Gayle was retained by the Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020. Originally scheduled to begin March, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on September 19 in the UAE behind closed doors. Gayle is sixth on the list of leading run-getters in IPL history, having scored 4,484 runs at an average of over 41 with a strike-rate exceeding 150. With the KXIP star set to turn 41 next month, IPL 2020 could be his final swansong and the West Indian legend will hope to lead his franchise to the title. KXIP are one of the only three franchises yet to win the trophy.

(Image Courtesy: ECB YouTube)