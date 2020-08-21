IPL 2020 In UAE To Have Some Fans In The Stadium? ECB Makes THIS Optimistic Claim

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to played in the UAE starting September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The initial phase of the cricketing extravaganza will be played behind locked doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to a recent development, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is trying their best to make sure that the IPL 2020 doesn’t end up being played behind closed doors. The ECB is hopeful of at least some fan presence in the stands during the IPL 2020 matches.

ECB trying their best to ensure IPL 2020 is not entirely played behind closed doors

According to latest multiple Indian media reports, the ECB is working with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to figure out a protocol for allowing crowds at venues. ECB general secretary Mubashshir Usmani said through an email that as hosts, the ECB will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed, which includes fan attendance. Usmani added that they will then discuss with the BCCI to assess their spectator requirements.

Usmani stated that they want their Asian Diaspora as well as the other expats and Emirati sports-loving fans to be able to watch the action from the stands. He reckoned that after having hosted the 2014 IPL, their team is well aware of the requirements to deliver on a successful event. Usmani further said that they have a very capable team, who has an exceptionally strong cricket-administration pedigree and are very confident in delivering a successful tournament.

This is not the first time that the IPL 2020 is being hosted outside India. In 2009, the cricketing carnival took place in South Africa as it coincided with India’s elections. Five years later, the initial phase of the IPL 2014 was shifted to the UAE for the same reason. The 13th edition of the cash-rich league will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

India's top fantasy sports brand Dream11 was named the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League for 2020 on Tuesday. Dream11 replaced VIVO after the BCCI had earlier suspended the Chinese smartphone making company's contract as the title sponsor for the high-octane league. Dream11 will now shell ₹222 crore to be the title sponsors for only the 13th edition of the IPL as of now.

Dream11 won the IPL 2020 sponsorship rights but the fantasy sports company dropped a demand that it should be automatically given the rights for the next two years if VIVO pulls out in 2021 and 2022 as well. Dream11 offered to pay ₹240 crore each for IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 if VIVO opts out. After the VIVO IPL deal fallout where the Chinese smartphone making company was supposed to pay ₹440 crore per year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was without a title sponsor for the IPL 2020.

According to sources, BCCI and Dream11 negotiated on the conditional three-year bid and the board asked the company to raise the amount considerably for the IPL 2021 and 2022. A veteran BCCI official told PTI that although Dream11 did bid the highest but zeroing on ₹240 crore for the next 2-3 years would not be a wise decision as the BCCI still has their deal with VIVO, which is worth ₹440 crore per season.

