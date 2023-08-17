Rinku Singh finally got his much-awaited reward as the player was selected in the Indian squad for the Ireland series. The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman had an excellent IPL 2023 which helped him finally fulfilling his long-standing ambition. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Men in Blue in the three-match T20I series.

3 things you need to know

Indian will play a three-match T20I series with Ireland

India lost the 5-match T20I series against West Indies

The Men in Blue have two major tournaments ahead, Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup

Rinku Singh shared his first impression on seeing his Indian jersey

Amidst KKR's poor season last time, Rinku provided some rare hope for the Kolkata-based IPL outfit. Despite their failure to make it to the playoffs, Rinku amassed a whopping 474 runs in 14 matches. He was the top scorer for his team and was duly rewarded for his strong performance on the pitch.

Also Read: 'Shubman, Rohit, Virat...': Team India's strongest playing XI that can win Asia Cup 2023

BCCI uploaded a video where the 25 year old can be seen interacting with another would be debutant Jitesh Sharma. Sharma asked Rinku, "This is your first tour with the Indian team. You are sitting in the business class for the first time. How are you feeling?"

The youngster replied, “It's really great that we both are going together on this tour to Ireland as you will be helping me out with my English. It's also the first time that both of us are travelling in a business class flight, so it was quite tough for us to get familiar with all this."

It’s a good feeling because every player’s dream is to play for India. When I saw my jersey No.35 after reaching my room, I became emotional. The thing I was working hard for was finally here."

He further added “I was in Noida where I practice with my friends. When the team was announced, I was delighted and I called my mother. She always motivated me to play for India.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant meets Blue Tigers captain Sunil Chhetri, social media goes gaga

IND vs IRE squad

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan