'When I got dropped...': Frustrated Cheteshwar Pujara reveals reaction to India Test snub

Cheteshwar Pujara has been India's long standing bedrock in the longest format of the game. The reliable middle order batsman has bailed India out on many occasions and was also one of the shining lights in India's proficient WTC campaign last time. He however hasn't featured for the Indian team since the loss to Australia in the WTC final.

Cheteshwar Pujara's uncertain future could coincide with the selectors' stance who seem to be preferring a young core of players across all formats for the future. Pujara was dropped from the Test squad and his county stint with Sussex helped him to restore his place in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and he was subsequently selected for the WTC final. Pujara amassed more than 900 runs in the last WTC cycle and was India's second highest run scorer in that period.

The 35-year-old recently opened up on his snub from the Test team as he admitted sometimes he gets frustrated after getting dropped. In an interaction with The Final Word Podcast, he said, "There have been ups and downs in the last few years and it tests you as a player because having played say more than 90 Test matches, when I got dropped, I still had to prove myself, I still had to prove that I belonged there. Its a different type of challenge. Sometimes you do get frustrated, even if you have to prove yourself after 90 Tests and five-six thousand, whatever number of runs I had scored, its not easy".

"Sometimes it plays around with your ego. Having been successful at the international level for so many years, there are still doubts - are you good enough. And if you have to prove yourself again and again, [you wonder] whether it is worth it." India are scheduled to face South Africa in a two match Test series starting from December this year.