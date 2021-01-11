Australia Vs India: Bollywood Actors Praise Indian Team For Pulling Off The 'unthinkable'

The Indian cricket team managed to get a fighting draw in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The Indian batsmen put a show of determined battle against a lethal bowling attack of the Australian team. At the start of the fifth and final day of the third test, Australia were the favourites to win this game as they required 8 wickets in the day to win the test. However, superb batting performances from Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin made sure that the test results in a draw. As soon as the test ended in a draw, several Bollywood actors took to their official social media handles to shower praises on the team. Here is a look at how Bollywood reacted on Australia vs India’s Sydney Test draw.

Bollywood showers praise on Indian team for third test draw

Actor Nimrat Kaur took to her official Twitter handle and congratulated the Indian team for pulling off the unthinkable in Australia vs India Sydney Test. Shahid Kapoor also took to his Twitter and highlighted the character of team India. He tweeted, “The wounded lion holds fort. What great character the Indian team has displayed. This draw is as good as a win. #IndianCricketTeam proud.” South Indian actor Siddharth called Test Cricket a blessing and praised the fightback of Indian team. He also mentioned that the draw felt more like a win.

Today also marks the birthday of The Wall, Rahul Dravid. Actor Gulshan Devaiah tweeted by saying, “Fitting birthday wishes to Dravid by the Indian cricket team by being “The Wall” #INDvsAUSTest #BorderGavaskarTrophy #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #TheWall”. Actor and host Gaurav Kapoor praised the partnership of R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari and called it “one of the most spectacular, brave and resilient partnerships”. Here is a look at the Twitter reactions of Bollywood celebs on Aus vs Ind.

Bollywood celebs on Aus vs Ind

INCREDIBLE!!!!! Thrilled for #TeamIndia and the unthinkable they’ve pulled off!! 👏🏼🌟💯 #INDvAUS — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 11, 2021

The wounded lion holds fort. What great character the indian team has displayed. This draw is as good as a win. #IndianCricketTeam proud. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 11, 2021

Test cricket is a blessing. What a fightback. This felt more like a win than a draw. Brilliant #TeamIndia. #INDvAUS — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 11, 2021

This is one of our most famous draws. I remember the one at Port of Spain. A match like this bares all one’s weaknesses and one’s strengths. This Indian team should be proud. #INDvAUS — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 11, 2021

Fitting birthday wishes to Dravid by the Indian cricket team by being “The Wall” #INDvsAUSTest #BorderGavaskarTrophy #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #TheWall — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) January 11, 2021

Am standing and applauding Vihari & Ashwin. This has been one of the most spectacular, brave and resilient partnerships I’ve had the privilege of watching 🙌 #RealSteel #AUSvIND @Hanumavihari @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/7KrfrtVwxf — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 11, 2021

Aus Vs Ind third test day 5

India started their innings with an overnight score of 98/2. Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket early in the morning on day 5. Wicketkeeper batsmen Rishabh Pant was promoted up the order who scored 97 runs in just 118 balls. He stitched a crucial partnership of 148 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara which brought India back into the game. Unfortunately, he fell short of his century by just three runs. After the wickets of Pujara and Pant, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed immense grit and determination. They batted for almost 43 overs and secured a draw in Australia vs India third test at SCG.

