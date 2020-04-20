Irfan Pathan Proves Javed Miandad Wrong On 2004 Pakistan Tour, Here's What Happened

Irfan Pathan is one of the best all-rounders to have represented India at the highest level. He was known to make the new ball swing and pick up early wickets upfront. He was a part of many of Team India's glorious triumphs which include the historic series win against Pakistan in 2003/04, ICC World T20 2007, 2008 tri-series triumph in Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2013, etc. However, it was that famous tour of Pakistan that made him an overnight star. Meanwhile, Pathan has revealed how he ended up proving a Pakistani legend wrong in that series.

READ: Ashish Nehra Says L Balaji Was More Popular Than Imran Khan During The 2004 Tour

When Pathan proved Miandad wrong

During a recent interaction on a cricket segment which is hosted by the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the veteran cricketer went on to say that former Pakistani batsman and 1992 World Cup winner Javed Miandad had said that bowlers like Irfan Pathan are there in every street of Pakistan. Nonetheless, the former all-rounder proved Miandad wrong by making the ball talk in that bilateral series. He picked up eight wickets in the three ODI matches that he got to play and finished the three-match Test series with 12 scalps.

READ: IPL 2020 Would Be Preferred By ICC Over T20 World Cup, Asia Cup: Ex-Pak Batsman Basit Ali

India tour of Pakistan 2003/04

India had visited the neighbouring country for the first time after 1989. The Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly were in Pakistan for a bilateral series which included five One Day Internationals and three Tests. The Ganguly-led side created history by winning the ODI series 3-2 and the Test series 2-1. On that tour, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket while Rahul Dravid registered his highest Test score of 270 in the series-deciding Test match at Rawalpindi.

READ: CSK's Twitter Admin At It Again After Savagely Trolling Kevin Pietersen On MS Dhoni Banter

Rohit Sharma Hits 52-ball 94 Vs Virat Kohli's RCB At Wankhede In IPL 2018; Watch Video