Rohit Sharma Hits 52-ball 94 Vs Virat Kohli's RCB At Wankhede In IPL 2018; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians from Ricky Ponting in 2013 and the side has never looked back since that moment. With four titles under Sharma's leadership, Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the IPL. With no IPL action taking place this season, the official Twitter handle of the tournament on Monday, recalled Sharma's masterclass at the Wankhede Stadium in 2018 against Virat Kohli's RCB.

Rohit Sharma misses second IPL ton, smashes 94 against Virat Kohli's RCB

In Match 14 of the IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians were hosting the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. The defending champions had lost three matches on a trot and were looking for their first win of the IPL. Coming to the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first. On the first ball of the match, Umesh Yadav took out Mumbai opener Suryakumar Yadav and on the very next ball, he took out Ishan Kishan. The captain Rohit Sharma, who was struggling for form, came in to bat in a tense situation.

Virat Kohli's RCB has no answers as Rohit strikes form

Rohit Sharma suddenly struck form and maintained his composure till the last over of the innings. Forming a 108-run partnership with Ewin Lewis, Sharma gave Mumbai a total that it could stand on. Casually smashing the RCB attack for huge sixes, Rohit Sharma marched his way to 94. Looking for his second IPL hundred, Rohit smashed the second-last ball of the MI innings towards long on and got caught by Chris Woakes.

Rohit Sharma missed out on his hundred but Mumbai reached a very defendable 213. They ended up winning their first IPL 2018 match by 46 runs. Opposition captain Virat Kohli played an unbeaten 92 in return but his efforts were not enough to take RCB over the line. Rohit Sharma's innings consisted of ten fours and five sixes. Here are the highlights.

