Cricket Gear Makers BDM Eye Aus, NZ Markets After Sports In India Being 'non-existent' Now

The coronavirus pandemic has brought massive financial implications in cricket, with the global crisis threatening the future of clubs, academies, leagues, support staff, all the people who earn their bread through the sport. Cricket is a huge market in countries like India, but the pandemic has single-handedly rendered the market to non-existent forcing academies and cricket goods producers to shut down. One of the companies affected is BDM, who are now baking on the overseas market to survive the financial losses amidst the lockdown.

BDM bats targeting overseas cricket markets amidst coronavirus pandemic

BDM is one of the oldest cricket bat producers in the country and Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have used BDM bats at some point of their careers. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Aditya Mahajan of BDM spoke about the implications of the coronavirus pandemic and how the company look to recoup the losses suffered in 2020.

Mahajan revealed that it was the second time the company had shutdown, having first brought down the shutters in 1947 during the India-Pakistan partition. BDM bats are amongst the cricket equipment the company has been manufacturing since 95 years but Mahajan admits that with no matches or coaching centres open, 90 percent of the cricket market is shut down. Mahajan reckons that the current economic crisis will reduce the consumer purchasing power and sports goods are likely to slot into the lowest priority, further affecting the business.

BDM bats head reveals Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid offered him support

The BDM bats tycoon further said that under the current circumstances, the company are eyeing the cricket market overseas, especially Australia and New Zealand, where the situation has eased considerably. Mahajan reveals that customers in both countries are still placing orders and the demand for products has surged there. Mahajan reveals that Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag offering support to the company to stay afloat.

Former Indian team coach Pravin Amre said that it wasn't surprising as many cricketers have an attachment to their bat companies and always stay in touch. However, Amre lamented the loss suffered by cricket goods producers, suggesting that players purchase 4-10 bats through the course of a season, a purchase that has ceased to exist in the current climate.

(Image Credit: BDM India Facebook)