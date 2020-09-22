When Yuvraj Singh Slammed 30-ball 70 Against Australia On Sep 22, 2007; Watch Video

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was part of the triumphant Indian line-up that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. The decorated cricketer himself exhibited some clean striking in that tournament through his match-winning innings against England in the Super 8s and Australia in the semi-final. In the latter of the two, Yuvraj Singh blasted the Australian bowlers with a 30-ball 70, to stockpile an innings that continues to remain etched in fans memory.

India’s win over Australia in the semi-final of the inaugural T20 World Cup at Kingsmead, Durban occurred on September 22 itself. To commemorate the 13th anniversary of India’s memorable victory over the then ODI World Champions Australia, here is a look at the highlights of Yuvraj Singh’s fireworks from the contest.

A throwback to Yuvraj Singh hammering Australia in 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final

Earlier in the match, the then Indian captain MS Dhoni had won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvraj Singh arrived to the crease when India had lost both their openers for 41 on the board. While he opened his account with a ferocious pull off pacer Stuart Clark, he later flicked Brett Lee for a 119-metre six over deep square leg.

Overall, Yuvraj Singh decimated the Australian attack en route to his 70-run knock and enabled the MS Dhoni-led side to reach 188-5 from their 20 overs. His innings comprised of five boundaries and five sixes and it came at a staggering strike-rate of 233.33. India eventually won the contest and Yuvraj Singh was fittingly adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’.

Yuvraj Singh blasts Australia with 70 runs off 30 balls, watch video

"Sachin and Sehwag are also spectacular, but when in full flow Yuvraj really stands out."



~ MS Dhoni#OnThisDay in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 smashed 70 off 30 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes).



Is this his greatest T20I Innings?pic.twitter.com/qllcsXiWNg — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 22, 2020

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over against England

Earlier in the same tournament, the stylish left-hander displayed similar fireworks in a crucial Super 8s game against England. In the match, he smacked then youngster Stuart Broad for 36 runs in an over. Amidst Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over vs England, he ended up reaching his half-century from just 12 balls, to create a record for the fastest T20I fifty that remains unscathed till date.

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over vs Stuart Broad, watch video

#OnThisDay in 2007, Yuvraj Singh v Stuart Broad 🍿🍿🍿



Describe this innings in one emoji!#T20TakesOff — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2020

Yuvraj Singh stats in international cricket

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, but recently made a U-turn to return to domestic cricket to perhaps coach and play for Punjab in the upcoming season. During his storied 17-year journey with the Indian cricket team, the burly all-rounder from Punjab was part of a World Cup winning line-up on two occasions, i.e. 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup, where he played a significant role in both events under the leadership of MS Dhoni. On an individual note, the Yuvraj Singh stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers.

The Yuvraj Singh stats in the game composes of over 11,000 international runs across all formats. He scored 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries in ODIs and another eight fifties in T20I cricket. With the ball, the Yuvraj Singh stats inventory includes 148 international wickets.

Image source: ICC Twitter