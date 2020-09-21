Chris Gayle Has THIS Stern Warning For Virat Kohli, Trolls Yuvraj Singh For Bowling Action

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While he is representing the KL Rahul-led Punjab side in the tournament, he missed out on the playing 11 of their opening Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi on Sunday, September 20. Chris Gayle recently interacted with Gaurav Kapur on his Oaktree Sports Show Isolation Premier League, where the Jamaican legend talked about his ex-teammate and current Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Rahul Set Eyes On Records Vs Delhi; Jamaican 16 Runs Away From Feat

Chris Gayle open to “elbowing” ex-Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli in Dream11 IPL 2020

During the interaction with Gaurav Kapur, Chris Gayle recalled his time of playing alongside Virat Kohli for Bangalore. The burly Jamaican described the Bangalore captain as a “fantastic player” and said he has “some great memories” from the time they were playing together. However, Gayle said that while he is good friends with Virat Kohli “off the field”, the same cannot be said whenever they will be pitted against each other “on the park”.

Chris Gayle, while citing his association with Punjab, issued a warning for Virat Kohli. The two-time T20 World Cup-winner jokingly said that since he is “on the other side” now, he is open to “elbowing” his ex-Bangalore skipper should the situation arise.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Wonderful Reply From PM Modi On 70th Birthday Wish

The Punjab batsman also mocked former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh over his bowling action. When asked about “Who is a better bowler?" between him and Singh, Chris Gayle hilariously responded “Seriously, is Yuvraj a bowler?”. The West Indian T20 behemoth later narrated his own 175-run knock from 2013, where Yuvraj Singh was at the receiving end and even refused his then captain Aaron Finch when he was asked to bowl against a rampaging Gayle.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle talks about Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh; watch video

Also Read | Chris Gayle Pumped Up For Dream11 IPL 2020, Breaks Into Impromptu Dance On Popular Bhojpuri Song

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming

For Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 21. For Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Streaming, Fantasy Picks & Preview

Image source: IPLT20.COM