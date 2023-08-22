Which IPL team has most players in India squad for Asia Cup 2023? 2 teams have 0 players

Quick links:
BCCI announced Team India squad for Asia Cup (Image: AP)
Following the reveal of the squad that will represent India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, various speculations have been made on different subjects. The team which will be captained by Rohit Sharma envisages the squad that will be announced for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, since there is still time left, netizens are indulged in seemingly some trivial discussions as well. One of them is gauging which IPL team has the most members in the Team India squad.
Also Read | R Ashwin Commends Praggnanandhaa After Reaching FIDE WC Final, Calls Him 'an Inspiration'
After 16 years it is safe to say that IPL is etched in the mind of every cricket fan in India, so much so that the success of a franchise is determined on the basis of how many of its members have made it to the national side. In the team that has been announced for the Asia Cup 2023, almost all the IPL sides has at least one member except two teams.
Mumbai Indians, just like the number of titles they have won, have 5 members in the current Team India roster. Three players from the Gujarat Titans ranks have made it to the team, whereas, each of RCB, KKR, and DC have two India internationals in their Asia Cup team. PBKS and SRH remain to be the only two sides from where no one could make it to the India squad.
Also Read | India Aim For Clean-sweep Against Ireland In Attempt To Put It's Core Abilities To Test
Mission ASIA CUP: The Heroes take guard! #Whistle4Blue #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Cos9x7FMUw— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 21, 2023
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.