Which IPL team has most players in India squad for Asia Cup 2023? 2 teams have 0 players

Following the reveal of the squad that will represent India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, various speculations have been made on different subjects. The team which will be captained by Rohit Sharma envisages the squad that will be announced for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, since there is still time left, netizens are indulged in seemingly some trivial discussions as well. One of them is gauging which IPL team has the most members in the Team India squad.

3 things you need to know

BCCI has announced the Asia Cup 2023 squad

The continental tournament will start on August 30, 2023

A 17-member squad has been announced for the tournament

Which IPL team has the most players in Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023?

After 16 years it is safe to say that IPL is etched in the mind of every cricket fan in India, so much so that the success of a franchise is determined on the basis of how many of its members have made it to the national side. In the team that has been announced for the Asia Cup 2023, almost all the IPL sides has at least one member except two teams.

Mumbai Indians, just like the number of titles they have won, have 5 members in the current Team India roster. Three players from the Gujarat Titans ranks have made it to the team, whereas, each of RCB, KKR, and DC have two India internationals in their Asia Cup team. PBKS and SRH remain to be the only two sides from where no one could make it to the India squad.

Here's the breakdown:

MI : Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah

: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah GT: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohd. Shami

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohd. Shami RCB : Virat Kohli, Mohd. Siraj

: Virat Kohli, Mohd. Siraj DC : Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel KKR: Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna

Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna CSK: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja LSG: KL Rahul

KL Rahul Rajasthan Royals: Shardul Thakur

Team India's Asia Squad 2023

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.