Which IPL Team Has Most Players In India's WC Squad? Breaking Down Each Team's Player

In the lead-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, cricket enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement, analyzing team compositions, and evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of their favorite players. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed the final squad for the marquee event, slated to be held from October 5 to November 19. Ravichandran Ashwin has been added to the squad as Axar Patel misses out due to an injury.
One intriguing facet of India's 15-member squad for the prestigious tournament is the representation of players from various Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. Among these IPL franchises, it's the Mumbai Indians that stand out as the primary contributor to the Indian cricket contingent.
Led by the formidable Rohit Sharma, who captains both the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the Indian national team, the franchise boasts a strong presence in the World Cup squad. Apart from Rohit, three other key players from Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, have secured their spots in India's lineup.
While the Mumbai Indians lead the pack in contributing players to India's World Cup squad, other IPL franchises like Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders have also made significant contributions. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya will serve as the vice-captain of the Indian team.
As the tournament unfolds, the performances of these IPL stalwarts will undoubtedly be closely watched, and their familiarity with the IPL stage could prove to be an advantage for India in their quest for World Cup glory. Meanwhile, there are three franchises who have missed out on the list including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.
