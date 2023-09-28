Which IPL Team Has Most Players In India's WC Squad? Breaking Down Each Team's Player

In the lead-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, cricket enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement, analyzing team compositions, and evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of their favorite players. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed the final squad for the marquee event, slated to be held from October 5 to November 19. Ravichandran Ashwin has been added to the squad as Axar Patel misses out due to an injury.

India will begin its World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8

India will play its arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14

India have not won a single ICC trophy for the past 10 years

IPL Team with the most number of players in India's World Cup squad

One intriguing facet of India's 15-member squad for the prestigious tournament is the representation of players from various Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. Among these IPL franchises, it's the Mumbai Indians that stand out as the primary contributor to the Indian cricket contingent.

Led by the formidable Rohit Sharma, who captains both the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the Indian national team, the franchise boasts a strong presence in the World Cup squad. Apart from Rohit, three other key players from Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, have secured their spots in India's lineup.

While the Mumbai Indians lead the pack in contributing players to India's World Cup squad, other IPL franchises like Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders have also made significant contributions. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya will serve as the vice-captain of the Indian team.

As the tournament unfolds, the performances of these IPL stalwarts will undoubtedly be closely watched, and their familiarity with the IPL stage could prove to be an advantage for India in their quest for World Cup glory. Meanwhile, there are three franchises who have missed out on the list including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians - 4

Gujarat Titans - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2

Delhi Capitals - 1

Kolkata Knight Riders - 2

Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Chennai Super Kings - 1

Rajasthan Royals - 1

India's updated ODI World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (c) - Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya (vc) - Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders

KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings

Shardul Thakur - Kolkata Knight Riders

Jasprit Bumrah - Mumbai Indians

Mohammed Siraj - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals

Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans

Ravichandran Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals

Ishan Kishan - Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians

