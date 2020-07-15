Who Is Hemang Amin? BCCI Official's Quiet And Steady Rise To The Top

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Hemang Amin as its interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Monday, July 13. The decision was made by the BCCI after previous CEO Rahul Johri was relieved from his services. The newly-appointed interim CEO is also the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here is a look at some insights regarding 'Who is Hemang Amin?' and a brief look at his steady rise to the top.

To answer the ‘Who is Hemang Amin?' query, it is important to chronicle his entire journey with the richest cricket board in the world. Hemang Amin was appointed as IPL COO in July 2017. Through his position as an IPL chief, he used to report to Rahul Johri, i.e. the person he recently replaced by becoming the new interim BCCI CEO. Before he was appointed as IPL’s COO, Hemang Amin was working as an Assistant General Manager for Finance, Commercial and Events at BCCI since IPL 2010. As an assistant manager, he was recognised for successfully handling several management and operations pertaining to the IPL.

Who is Hemang Amin? What BCCI execs say about him

When Hemang Amin was appointed as BCCI’s new interim CEO, a functionary within the board said that he is the right man for the job. The official also stated that he has been doing some “real work” for many years by managing commercial deals of the BCCI and IPL. While speaking to a leading news agency, another official stated that Hemang Amin has been one of the hardest workers in the last couple of years and he has the “best interests of BCCI at heart”.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

Hemang Amin’s appointment comes at a time when the board is reportedly churning out several measures to organise the now-postpone IPL 2020 season. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought about an indefinite postponement to the event. However, recent reports now indicate that Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee is contemplating on organising IPL 2020 between September and November later this year, should the T20 World Cup gets shifted to a later date.

Image credit: Hemang Amin as seen during IPL 2019 auction, picture from IPLT20.COM