BCCI Keen On Hosting National Team's Training Camp, IPL 2020 Both In Dubai: Report

The coronavirus pandemic put an end to the cricketing action across the world. Indian cricketers, like everyone else, have been confined at home due to the lockdown. Since the end of the New Zealand tour in February, India haven't played any competitive game, which means they haven't had any match practice in over four months.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Aakash Chopra reveals why Virat Kohli has never been a successful IPL skipper

IPL 2020: BCCI keen on conducting fitness camp in Dubai

With no match practice in over four months, the BCCI is eager to assess the fitness of its contracted players before IPL 2020. The BCCI reportedly wants to conduct IPL 2020 in September-October if the window is made available by the cancellation of T20 World Cup by the ICC, which is scheduled to be held in Australia this year.

The BCCI is planning to organise a camp in Dubai with UAE emerging as the first-choice venue to conduct the IPL 2020, which has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the coronavirus situation unlikely to improve in Mumbai anytime soon, the cash-rich league is set to move out of the country. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the BCCI wants a six-week training camp before the cricketers start taking part in any series.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Virat Kohli pokes fun at Mandeep Singh's running, gets trolled by KXIP batter in Punjabi

According to sources, UAE will mostly host the IPL 2020, unless the situation improves dramatically in Mumbai. So the camp there makes more sense in every way possible. The source added that once the IPL venue is decided, then they expect things to move forward quickly.

IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives massive statement about the tournament's future

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has hinted at the possibility of IPL 2020 being conducted outside India. On Sunday, Sourav Ganguly opined that the country will have to bear with the COVID-19 pandemic at least till the end of this year or beginning of 2021. This statement by Sourav Ganguly effectively rules out India's chances of organising the cricketing extravaganza at home.

ALSO READ | BCCI President: Sourav Ganguly to speak to Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri over India's dismal overseas results

Sourav Ganguly was in conversation with India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal on his show #DadaOpensWithMayank. While responding to a question on how he looks at the COVID-19 situation in India, Sourav Ganguly said he thinks the next 3-4 months will be a little tough. He added that people will just have to bear it and by the end of the year or beginning of next year, life should be back to normal once a COVID-19 vaccine develops.

The BCCI is currently looking for a window to host the event. Their decision largely depends on the ICC’s call regarding the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start mid-October. As far as the IPL 2020 goes, chances of the tournament being organized in India look bleak as the country has risen to third in coronavirus affected cases behind Brazil and the United States of America (USA).

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli mocks media for trying to 'create' fights between him and MS Dhoni

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM