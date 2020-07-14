BCCI Appoints IPL Chief Operating Officer Hemang Amin As Interim CEO

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently appointed Hemang Amin as its interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Earlier, Hemang Amin used to report to Rahul Johri after the BCCI relieved the latter from his services as CEO. The newly-appointed interim CEO is also the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cricket news: BCCI appoints IPL Chief Hemang Amin in a crucial interim position

Hemang Amin has been an IPL chief since 2017. According to a report in the Indian Express, a BCCI official recently stated that Hemang Amin will not be remunerated in the same way in which his predecessor Rahul Johri was. The report also suggested that BCCI is likely to conduct an online meeting on July 17 to settle upon a new CEO. The outline of the meeting, as circulated among all BCCI members, is to discuss the appointment of “new employees”.

In a recent statement made by the board's sources as per the aforementioned publication, IPL chief Hemang Amin will be serving as BCCI’s CEO in an interim role. While a new full-time CEO will be appointed in the “coming days”, Hemang Amin will remain attached to his newly appointed role for two months.

Cricket news: BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic earlier prompted BCCI to indefinitely postpone the IPL 2020 season. IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29. However, recent reports now indicate that BCCI is contemplating organising IPL 2020 between September and November later this year.

At present, Australia is scheduled to host a T20 World Cup between October 18 and November 15. Cricket Australia, however, has expressed reluctance in staging the event due to the risks involved in hosting 16 international teams amid the pandemic. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to take a final call on the fate of T20 World Cup sometime in July. Should the showpiece event get shifted to a later date, the BCCI is expected to use the window to host IPL 2020. Even if IPL 2020 ends up taking place this year, it will likely be held behind closed doors or in a foreign country.

Image credit: IPLT20.COM