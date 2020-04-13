Who Owns Mumbai Indians? Initial Investment, Businesses And Current Brand Value

Mumbai Indians was one of the original eight franchises that were part of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. With four IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 wins, they are the most successful franchise in IPL history. Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani acquired the rights to the franchise in 2008. Mukesh Ambani is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Who owns Mumbai Indians?

Key members and who owns Mumbai Indians?

One of India’s biggest conglomerates, Reliance Industries owns Mumbai Indians under subsidiary IndiaWin Sports Private Limited. Mukesh Ambani heads the company and owns Mumbai Indians while Nita Ambani represents the franchise in their team activities.

Details about Mumbai Indians team owners

Mukesh Ambani is the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries. Meanwhile, his wife and Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita Ambani is the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation. Both Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani can be frequently seen visiting Mumbai Indians matches, especially their matches played at their home ground Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Who owns Mumbai Indians? Mumbai Indians brand value

With a value of ₹47,500 crore (US$6.3 billion), the IPL is the biggest franchise-based cricket tournament in the world, according to The Economic Times. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians is the most valuable franchise in IPL among all eight franchises. The same publication claims that the value of Mumbai Indians is a whopping ₹809 crore (US$106 million). They are followed by arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at second, who are valued at ₹732 crore (US$96 million).

Disclaimer: The above ‘Who own Mumbai Indians’ net worth information and monetary/share details are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.