Mumbai Indians Owners Net Worth, IPL Team Value, ₹500 Crore Donation To PM's Relief Fund

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians have gone on to win the IPL title four times, which is the most by a single franchise. Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani runs the $88 billion (revenue) worth oil and gas giant Reliance Industries amongst India's most valuable companies. Mukesh Ambani also revolutionized telecommunications in India after introducing Jio. Let's take a look at the Mukesh Ambani net worth and other numbers featuring the richest man of India.

Mukesh Ambani net worth

Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man and is the second richest man in Asia after Chinese business magnate Jack Ma. According to businesstoday.in, the Mukesh Ambani net worth figure stands at $40.2 billion, after having reportedly lost $5.8 billion in one day recently following the stock markets in India crashing owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai Indians Team Value

The IPL is the biggest franchise-based cricket tournament in the world with its value being ₹47,500 crore according to The Economic Times. And Mumbai Indians is the most valuable club in the IPL. According to The Economic Times, the value of Mumbai Indians is a whopping ₹809 crore. They are followed by arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, who are valued at ₹732 crore.

Mukesh Ambani donation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Mukesh Ambani donated a massive ₹500 crore amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in India. An official statement was released by Reliance Industries Limited confirmed the state in response to the call by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the nation’s fight against the coronavirus onslaught. They also pledged to donate ₹5 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance have also increased its production capacities to produce one lakh masks per day and thousands of personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as suits and garments for health workers. In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), RIL also set up a 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 hospital in just two weeks.

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS TWITTER