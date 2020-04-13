Who Owns Rajasthan Royals? Owners Stake, Initial Investment And Team's Brand Value

Rajasthan Royals started out as one of the original eight franchises that launched the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Under the leadership of veteran Australian cricketer Shane Warne, the Royals won the opening edition by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. Often considered as the “Moneyball” team of IPL, Rajasthan Royals is known for unearthing sparkling young talents. They are co-owned by Amisha Hathiramani, Manoj Badale, Lachlan Murdoch and Shane Warne.

Who owns Rajasthan Royals?

Who owns Rajasthan Royals? – Amisha Hathiramani (Tresco International Ltd)

Amisha Hathiramani’s Tresco International Ltd owns 44.2% shares in the Rajasthan Royals side. Her father, Suresh Chellaram, used to hold the same before he transferred his entire stake to his daughter in 2015.

Who owns Rajasthan Royals? – Manoj Badale (Emerging Media (IPL) Ltd)

Manoj Badale is an Indian businessman. He is one of the co-owners of Rajasthan Royals. He owns 32.4% stake in the popular franchise courtesy of Emerging Media (IPL) Ltd.

Who owns Rajasthan Royals? – Lachlan Murdoch (Blue Water Estate Ltd)

Lachlan Murdoch is an Australian-British-American businessman and one of the co-owners of the Royals. His Blue Water Estate Ltd owns 11.7% shares in the franchise.

Who owns Rajasthan Royals? – Shane Warne (Spinners)

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne himself represented Rajasthan Royals in the initial few seasons. After retirement, he took up the co-ownership of the popular franchise through his undergarment brand called as ‘Spinners’. The former cricketer owns 3% share in the team.

Rajasthan Royals brand value

According to sports.info, Rajasthan Royals brand value is estimated to be around US$43 million (₹327 crore) as of December 2019. Their brand value recently suffered a decline due to the two-year suspension they were handed for their involvement in the IPL 2013 spot fixing controversy.

The team was bought at the lowest price before the IPL 2008 for $67 million, having also been previously co-owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra from 2009-2013.

Disclaimer: The above ‘Who own Rajasthan Royals’ net worth information and shares details is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.