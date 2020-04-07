Shane Warne Ignores Ricky Ponting And Adam Gilchrist In Greatest ODI XI Of His Era

With no cricketing action taking place due to coronavirus, former Australia spinner and cricket legend Shane Warne decided to pick players he played with or against during his international career and formed a World ODI XI team on Tuesday. The biggest surprise in the team sheet was the exclusion of two of his former teammates i.e. ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist. Shane Warne did pick up Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as the two Indians in his list. Shane Warne picked the team during an Instagram live session.

Shane Warne World XI: Batting lineup

Shane Warne picked Virender Sehwag and Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya to open the innings for his side. Jayasuriya was regarded as one of the destructive openers during his time alongside Romesh Kaluwitharana. The No. 3 spot was given to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored a world record 18,426 runs in ODIs. The No.4 and No.5 spot went to West Indian legend Brian Lara and England's Kevin Pietersen. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara was handed the wicketkeeping duties in the side. England's Andrew Flintoff was named as the lone allrounder in the side.

Shane Warne World XI: Bowling lineup

Shane Warne's World XI bowling attack consists of three pacers and one spinner. The three pacers in the side are Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose and the then fastest bowler in the world Shoaib Akhtar. New Zealand left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori was named the specialist spinner in the side.

Shane Warne’s ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar, Curtly Ambrose.

Shane Warne played 194 ODIs for Australia and finished his ODI career, picking up 293 wickets. He was also a crucial member of the Australian 1999 World Cup final squad as he took 20 wickets in the tournament.