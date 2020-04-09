Who Owns SRH? Owners' Net Worth, Initial Investment, Main Business And Team's Brand Value

Hyderabad franchise Deccan Chargers, who won the IPL in 2009, was terminated by the BCCI in 2012, and a tender for a new team was called upon. The franchise was taken over and rechristened as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), making its debut in the IPL 2013 season. Here are the answers to some of the franchise-related queries online such as 'Who owns SRH? and 'What is the Sunrisers Hyderabad's brand value?"

Who owns SRH? Sunrisers Hyderabad team owners and their net worth

The Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the Sun TV Network, who won the bid for the Deccan Chargers franchise. Kalanithi is the son of the former Union Minister of India Murasoli Maran and grand-nephew of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi. He is the chairman and founder of the Sun TV Group and has a stake in TV channels, newspapers, weeklies, FM Radio stations, DTH services and a movie production house.

Kalanithi Maran, who owns SRH, has a net worth estimated to be around $1.6 billion (₹760 crore) according to Forbes.com. Maran, who owns SRH, is one of the highly paid CEOs in the country, and rakes in ₹13.83 crore as his annual salary according to financialexpress.com. His daughter Kavya Maran is also heavily involved in running the franchise and made many heads turn with her presence during the IPL 2020 Auction.

Who owns SRH? Sunrisers Hyderabad brand value

The Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the most popular franchises in the IPL. The Sun TV-owned franchise has an estimated brand value of ₹524 crore ($69 million) according to statista.com. The Hyderabad franchise boasts of 1.3 million followers on Instagram, 2,2 million followers on Twitter and a further 5.9 million followers on Facebook. Kalanithi Maran, who owns SRH, purchased the franchise for ₹85.05 crore (US$12 million) per year on a five-year deal back in 2013.

Who owns SRH? Sunrisers Hyderabad contribute to coronavirus fight

The IPL 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kalanithi Maran donated ₹10 crore on behalf of SRH to the coronavirus relief fund. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a complete lockdown in the country, with people advised to stay indoors. SRH captain David Warner has hailed SRH's efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures. #COVID19 #CoronaUpdate — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2020

