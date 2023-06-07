WTC 2023 Final: India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the final of the World Test Championship. The match is being played at the Kennington Oval Cricket Ground in London. As players from both sides walked out on the field for the national anthems of their respective countries, they were seen sporting black armbands. Players and match officials have won the armbands as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha last week.

Over 200 people lost their lives in a horrific train accident in Odisha on Friday, June 2. The derailment of the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express happened after it collided with a freight train near the Bahanaga Bazar Station.

The Indian Cricket Team will observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval.



The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families…

WTC final: India vs Australia Playing XIs

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

