Why Is New Zealand Vs England Test Series Not Part Of World Test Championship Cycle?

Over the past week, there were two Test matches being played simultaneously across two different continents. While India were locking horns against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, New Zealand were hosting England at Mount Maunganui for the first Test of their two-match series. India thrashed Australia in less than three days and England got the better off New Zealand in four days.

England's crushing 267-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test of their two-match series may raise questions about the scheduling of non-World Test Championship matches. However, it is important to understand why this match was not part of the championship in the first place.

Why is NZ vs ENG Test series not part of WTC?

The introduction of the World Test Championship has led to a specific format for scheduling matches. Each country must play six series under the championship, with three at home and three away. As a result, the series between England and New Zealand falls outside of the championship because it would have required England to play an additional away series and New Zealand to play an extra home series, disrupting the scheduling of other matches.

Meanwhile, only India, Australia, and Sri Lanka have a realistic chance of making it to the final of the World Test Championship 2021-2023. India and Australia are favourites to qualify for the final because Sri Lanka will have to win their two-match away Test series against New Zealand by 2-0 to remain alive in the race, which looks unlikely given the kind of team they have at this point in time. New Zealand are a far superior team to Sri Lanka when it comes to playing in overcast conditions.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

POS Team PCT (%) PTS W L D SER PEN 1 Australia 66.67 136 10 3 4 6 0 2 India 64.06 123 10 4 2 6 -5 3 Sri Lanka 53.33 64 5 4 1 5 0 4 South Africa 48.72 76 6 6 1 5 0 5 England 46.97 124 10 8 4 6 -12 6 West Indies 40.91 54 4 5 2 5 -2 7 Pakistan 38.1 64 4 6 4 6 0 8 New Zealand 27.27 36 2 6 3 5 0 9 Bangladesh 11.11 16 1 10 1 6 0

Image: Twitter/ECB