ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Updated WTC Standings After IND Vs AUS 2nd Test

Team India bashed Australia in the second Test by six wickets and have taken a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India spinners rattled the Australia batting lineup in the second innings and wrapped up there innings for a score of 113. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 10 wickets amongst them.

Team India win the second Test by 6 wickets

Team India coming out bat and chase a target of 115 was also not going to be easy for the Indian batsmen as the pitch had a plenty of things for the spinners. Team India also didn't have a good start as KL Rahul also got out to Nathan Lyon in the second over but the other Indian batsmen including Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, KS Bharat and Shreyas Iyer ensured that Team India cross the line.

A major shakeup at the top of the #WTC23 standings following India's win over Australia 👀



Team India now have a 2-0 lead in the series and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The win is also very crucial for the Indian team considering the qualification senario of the World Test Championship final. Team India need to win this series by atleast a margin of two matches if they want to seal there spot in the World Test Championship final.

Australia now are also under a lot of pressure as if they will now have to avoid 4-0 in the series. If Australia lose to India 4-0 in the series so they can lose a chance to play the World Test Championship final.