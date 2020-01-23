WI-U19 Vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Nigeria Under-19s will face the West Indies Under-19s in the 17th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Country Club B Field, Kimberley on Thursday, January 23 at 1:30 PM IST. Sylvester Okpe will captain the Nigeria Under-19s and Kimani Melius will lead the West Indies Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | England club cricketer Jayden Regan comically breaks jaw post constantly sledging opponent

WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Nigeria Under-19:

Sylvester Okpe (captain), Sulaimon Runsewe (wicketkeeper), Elijah Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Samuel Mba, Isaac Danladi, Akhere Isesele, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Rasheed Abolarin, Oche Boniface, Ifeanyi Uboh, Shehu Audu and Miracle Akhigbe.

West Indies Under-19:

Kimani Melius (captain), Leonardo Julien (wicketkeeper), Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Daniel Beckford, Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh and Ramon Simmonds.

ALSO READ | Revenue comes from men's cricket, unfair if women ask for same pay: Mandhana

WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Leonardo Julien

Batsmen: Elijah Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Kelvon Anderson, Kimani Melius

All-Rounders: Nyeem Young (captain), Matthew Forde

Bowlers: Rasheed Abolarin, Jayden Seales (vice-captain), Sylvester Okpe, Ashmead Nedd

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Steve Smith tips young RCB star for future success in international cricket

WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

West Indies Under-19s are currently first in Group B and have won both their matches. Their last win came against England where they won by 71 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Nyeem Young and Kevlon Anderson. Their best bowlers were Nyeem Young and Ashmead Nedd.

Nigeria Under-19s are currently fourth in Group B and were on the losing end of their last encounter which was against Australia. Their best batsmen in the contest were Olayinka Olaleye and Isaac Danladi. Their best bowlers were Peter Aho and Rasheed Abolarin.

West Indies are the probable winners of this contest.

ALSO READ | Jonty Rhodes credits South Africa cricket career to 'White Privileges' more than merit