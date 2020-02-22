WI W Vs TL W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Live Match Details

West Indies Women will face Thailand Women in the second match of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020. The WI W vs TL W live match will be played at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on Saturday, February 22 at 12:30 PM IST. Stafanie Taylor will captain West Indies and Sornnarin Tippoch will lead Thailand in the WI W vs TL W live match. Let us take a look at their squads and our WI W vs TL W Dream11 prediction that can get you favourable results in the WI W vs TL W live match.

WI W vs TL W Dream11 prediction: Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams from which the WI W vs TL W Playing 11 will be formed:

WI W vs TL W Playing 11: West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, and Anisa Mohammed.

WI W vs TL W Playing 11: Thailand Women

Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wicketkeeper), Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, and Suwanan Khiaoto.

WI W vs TL W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Shemaine Campbelle

Batsmen: Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Stafanie Taylor (captain)

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed.

Please keep in mind that our WI W vs TL W Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our WI W vs TL W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

WI W vs TL W match prediction

Thailand's last match was against New Zealand Women and their opponents won by 81 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Sornnarin Tippoch and Chanida Sutthiruang. Their best bowlers were Ratanaporn Padunglerd and Chanida Sutthiruang. West Indies' last match was against India Women and their opponents won by two runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Lee-Ann Kirby and Hayley Matthews. Their best bowlers were Anisa Mohammed and Shamilia Connell.

West Indies Women are the favourites to win the WI W vs TL W live match is our WI W vs TL W match prediction.

