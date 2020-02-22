WI W Vs TL W Live Streaming Details, Pitch & Weather Report, Women's T20 WC Match Preview

West Indies Women will face Thailand Women in the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday, February 22. West Indies Women will be led by Stafanie Taylor while Thailand Women will be led by Nannapat Koncharoenkai. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming fixture, including WI W vs TL W live streaming details.

ALSO READ | England cricket chief 'not a champion' of four-day Tests

WI W vs TL W live streaming details

For the WI W vs TL W live telecast in India, the match can be watched live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. If one wants to follow the WI W vs TL W live stream online, the WI W Vs TL W live streaming in India is on Hotstar and JioTV. For all WI W vs TL W live match score and highlights, fans can tune into ICC's official Facebook and Instagram pages as well.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team for T20 championship

WI W vs TL W live match: Pitch and weather report

While not many T20Is have been played at the WACA, Big Bash League games here have usually favoured both batsmen and bowlers. In the 35 matches that have been played here, 18 have been won by the chasing side. The average score batting first is 158 and the highest score at the ground has been 203/7. According to AccuWeather, Perth will see a high temperature of 30-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 21-degree Celcius. Showers are expected so the captain winning the toss might bowled first in the WI W vs TL W live match.

ALSO READ | Big banter ensues as Pakistan women's cricket team beatboxes at World Cup 2020

WI W vs TL W live streaming: Match Preview

Thailand's last match was against New Zealand Women and their opponents won by 81 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Sornnarin Tippoch and Chanida Sutthiruang. Their best bowlers were Ratanaporn Padunglerd and Chanida Sutthiruang. West Indies' last match was against India Women and their opponents won by two runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Lee-Ann Kirby and Hayley Matthews. Their best bowlers were Anisa Mohammed and Shamilia Connell.

West Indies Women are the favourites to win this match. Rain interruption might play a part in the match's result or length.

ALSO READ | ECB in talks with BCCI over allowing Indian women cricketers for 'The Hundred'