Will Bazball Work Against India In The Upcoming Series? Ben Stokes Gives An Apt Response

Prior to the Ashes 2023 series, England's Bazball approach was under scrutiny, with critics unsure if this high-risk strategy would be effective against the formidable Australian side. Despite Australia winning the first two Tests and appearing poised for a series victory in England for the first time since 2001, England displayed resilience and determination to make a tremendous comeback. England fought back impressively, securing victories at Headingley and The Oval, shifting the momentum of the series and preventing Australia from securing the anticipated victory.

Ben Stokes on Bazball's chances in India

England's captain, Ben Stokes, had a clever response when asked if England's much-talked-about Bazball would work in India during their upcoming five-match Test series in February. Since Stokes took over as captains in 2022 and Brendon McCullum became the coach, there have been questions about their aggressive approach, but England has managed to win 14 out of 18 Tests under their leadership.

Stokes recalled how similar doubts were raised when England defeated New Zealand 3-0, but they later proved their critics wrong by winning against South Africa and Pakistan, sticking to the Bazball approach even on sub-continent pitches.

"I remember when we beat New Zealand 3-0, (the chatter) was we couldn't do it against South Africa, (we) couldn't do it against Pakistan, (we) couldn't do it against Australia. So who knows if we can do it against India, only time will tell," Stokes said after the fifth Test.

The upcoming five-match series in India, scheduled from January 25 to March 11, will be a critical challenge for England. They last won in India during the 2012-13 season by neutralizing the Indian spinners. However, their recent trips to India resulted in heavy defeats, losing 4-0 and 3-1.

Stokes remains unsure about their prospects against India, but he believes time will reveal the answer. England will have to bring their A-game and adapt their Bazball strategy to the Indian conditions if they aim to secure another historic victory in the sub-continent.

Image: AP