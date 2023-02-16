Will David Warner Play 2nd Test? Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Australia's Playing XI

Australian captain Pat Cummins on Thursday dropped a major hint on David Warner's inclusion in the final XI for the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins hinted that Australia might not drop Warner from the playing XI for the second Test in Delhi, saying the left-handed opener is the best when he tries to apply pressure to the opposition.

Warner performed poorly in the first Test match in Nagpur, where he could amass just 11 runs for his team. Warner was dismissed for just 1 run in the first innings and then was sent back for 10 runs in the third innings with Australia getting bowled out for 91. It was not just Warner but the entire Australian batting lineup, except for Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, failed to show up with the bat.

Cummins also spoke about the pitch they are going to play in the second Test match. Cummins said that he is not sure about the pitch because the soil is different from the one they played the Nagpur Test on. Cummins, however, stated that they are expecting the ball to turn on the Delhi pitch.

"Warner, when he tries to apply pressure to the opposition he is the best. We will have a discussion over how we can fit in Starc in terms of bowling combination-- going with spinners, Boland, etc. Not sure about the pitch, it is a different soil altogether, but not dissimilar in nature of the pitch. We expect it to spin," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

India vs Australia: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: bcci.tv