Will IPL 2021 Not Have Any Matches In Mumbai And Pune? BCCI Evaluate Other Options

The rise in the Mumbai coronavirus cases number is likely to rule out defending champions Mumbai Indians’ home venues from the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. As per a report from ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to stage the tournament matches outside Maharashtra. According to the Indian Government’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state of Maharashtra alone has almost half of the active coronavirus cases in India at the moment.

Mumbai coronavirus cases to be taken into consideration by BCCI while deciding IPL 2021 venues

Earlier, it was reported that the BCCI was looking to make Mumbai and Pune as the central hub for the group phase matches of IPL 2021 season. However, the recent spike of cases in Maharashtra has prompted the Indian board to consider other options. The report indicates that BCCI has reserved Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as possible IPL 2021 venues.

In the upcoming IPL governing council meeting, the BCCI and IPL officials are likely to come up with the decision of primary venues for the tournament. Moreover, they are also expected to confirm the schedule of the season. As per reports, the IPL 2021 season is slated to commence sometime in April, i.e. a few weeks after the conclusion of England’s ongoing international tour of India.

As of now, the IPL-bound Indian and England stars are in colliding with each other in the ongoing Test series in India. The visitors won the first Test of the four-match series by 227 runs in Chennai. Virat Kohli and co. bounced back at the same venue to level the series 1-1 by winning the next Test by 317 runs.

The Indian team also won the third Test at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by 10 wickets. The match in contention concluded within two days. The series-deciding fourth Test match will be hosted by the same venue and it is currently scheduled to commence from Thursday, March 4 onwards. A win or a draw will help India to qualify for the final of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship final.

