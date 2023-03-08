Will Ishan Kishan Replace KS Bharat In The 4th Test? Rohit Sharma Gives His Verdict

A lot of tweaks in the strategy could be expected from Rohit Sharma in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad against Australia but the Indian skipper insisted they will be relying on wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat in the long format for the time being. Bharat hasn't had many chances to prove his worth and he has been battling for a place in the team with Ishan Kishan. The fourth Test will begin in Ahmedabad on March 9.

India lead the four match series 2-1 after winning the first two Tests with Australia coming out on top in the third.

Will Ishan Kishan play in the fourth Test?

Ishan Kishan has been roped in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant who was seriously injured in a road accident on December 30, 2022, on the Delhi-Dehradun highways. Pant, who is also the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals, will be on the sidelines for a prolonged period and his place behind the stumps is up for grabs. Rohit insisted the Indian team has missed Pant's service but Kishan can slip into the role. “He’s a big miss … Honestly, when you are speaking about (Rishabh) Pant, we all know what he can do with the bat. Also, the keeping, last couple of years he has kept so well for us on turning wickets and all of that."

“When we knew that he (Pant) is not going to be available for us, that was one of the reasons we got Ishan (Kishan) in. He’s a left-hander, can play attacking (cricket),” Rohit added.

Rohit Sharma also went on to extend his support to KS Bharat who is facing severe pressure from Ishan Kishan on the eve of the final Test.

“Speaking about (KS) Bharat, he has spent a lot of time in domestic cricket, Ranji Trophy, India A, zonals and he has scored a lot of runs. So, it will be slightly unfair to judge him on these kinds of wickets. Especially if someone is making their debut, you have got to give him enough room or innings for him to set himself up for a big score. That is important.”

He also revealed he spoke with Bharat before the start of the Border-Gavaskar trophy

“It’s something I spoke to him before the start of the series as well. ‘Do not worry about what kind of pitches we will play, you will get enough time to prove yourself because these pitches are not easy’.

“If you want to play on pitches like that, you have got to be ready for guys failing in some of the innings as well. Then, you have got to back those guys, that’s what we are doing with KS. KS, like I said, he’s got lots of runs. Lots of experience in domestic cricket, good keeper.”