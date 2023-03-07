Injured Rishabh Pant Shares Intriguing Post With A Chessboard, Leaves Fans Guessing

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a life-threatening car crash in January is slowly recuperating from the injuries sustained because of the accident. The 25-year-old gave his fans a sigh of relief when he posted a picture of himself along with an encouraging message about his progress in February. While it will still take months for him to put on his cricketing shoes again, in the meanwhile Pant is enjoying another sport.

On Monday, the Delhi Capitals skipper took to Instagram to further update his fans about his status and posted a couple of stories. In the first story, Pant left a still of a chessboard with the caption "Can anyone guess who's playing". And in the second story, he left a brief video of the breeze that's blowing around him. In this post, Pant could be seen sitting with his right leg still covered in dressing.

Rishabh pant's latest picture ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i5mHdn6fDe — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) March 6, 2023

When will Rishabh Pant make his comeback?

After enduring a car crash that reportedly tore all three key ligaments in his knee, and for that he underwent surgery. The recovery time would be long thus, Pant has already been ruled out of the IPL 2023. In his absence, a new captain will be announced by the franchise. As for his return to Team India, Pant has already missed the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, for which fans have been regularly giving him tribute. While he is set to miss most of the season, fans are hopeful of his ultimate return in the ICC World Cup 2023. The world cup will be played later in the year. However, even if Pant were to be available for selection after six months, there is a chance that he may not have enough match practice under his belt, which could rule him out for selection for the ODI World Cup 2023. So, while he is recovering quickly, there are no positive signs of him returning soon. Thus, let's see when he returns. As for updates, as Rishabh Pant is quite regular on social media, thus, it is expected that he will constantly provide updates to fans about his recovery from time to time.