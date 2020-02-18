'Will Miss Experience Of Mithali, Jhulan In T20 WC But Team Shaping Up Well': Skipper Kaur

Ahead of the much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the team will miss the experience of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami in the tournament. Raj stepped away from T20I cricket last year while Goswami previously played in the format before the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

'We already miss the experience they share with us'

"We already miss the experience they share with us, but these young girls are showing their talent and ability," said the 29-year-old, speaking at the captains' media day at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. "They never show us that they're young, they can always do what we expect of them. The team is looking in really good shape and showing what they can do with extra responsibility," she added.

The average age of India's squad in Australia is 22.8 with Harmanpreet being among the seasoned ones. "In the last two years...I've gone from being the youngest one to one of the oldest in the team," she said.

'Everyone is looking so positive'

Kaur, who was part of the Indian side that finished runners-up in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2017, is well aware of what a long run in an ICC tournament can do for the country. "Our team is growing day by day, everyone is looking so positive. The tri-series with England and Australia was a good stage for us to prepare ourselves very well and we're ready to give our best to try and win for our country," Kaur said.

The skipper said, if the team wins the World Cup, it will very big for them and they will give their best. "If we win the World Cup, there's no doubt things will change. That tournament would bring a lot of confidence to the girls. If we win the World Cup, it's going to be very big for us as a team, so we will try to give our best," Kaur said.

The World Cup will be played from February 21 to March 8 and in the first match of the tournament, India will face the defending champions Australia at Sydney Showground Stadium.

